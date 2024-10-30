PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment

The 26th Constitutional Amendment is not meant to undermine the higher judiciary but to strengthen institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 26th Constitutional Amendment is not meant to undermine the higher judiciary but to strengthen institutions.

This was stated by Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Secretary Information of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab, at a press conference held at the PPP Secretariat in Model Town, on Wednesday. He clarified that the amendment was aimed to regulate and reinforce judicial processes.

Cheema acknowledged Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts for the amendment, noting the involvement of leaders from other parties, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He highlighted that Bilawal repeatedly reached out to PTI’s founder, but without a positive response.

Cheema praised Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as an exemplary judge, adding that labeling him as “incorrigible” was harmful. "We have endured significant judicial exploitation, and ideology of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto remains alive to this day," he remarked.

Barrister Amir Hassan affirmed PPP’s commitment to the Constitution of Pakistan, observing a leadership vacuum in the country. He stated that Bilawal Bhutto upheld the legacy of PPP as the party that created the Constitution, fulfilling Benazir Bhutto’s vision through the amendment.

Barrister Amir questioned the silence of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry on current matters, challenging him to speak out. He also criticised individuals who initially opposed the appointment of a particular judge but now support him. "We pay tribute to those who enacted the 26th Amendment," he concluded.

The press conference was attended by other PPP leaders also including Mian Ayub, Rana Khalid, and Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman.