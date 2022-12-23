UrduPoint.com

PPP Striving For Democratic System In Country: Tasneem

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Friday said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had been struggling for the democratic system in the country till the last day of her life.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the Pakistan People Party (PPP) had always rendered sacrifices for the country, adding that presently, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party was struggling for continuity of democracy.

He said Shaheed Zufikar Ali Bhutto was a great leader who accepted gallows for the cause of the people while his daughter, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, also sacrificed her life for the nation.

Tasneem Ahmed said future of the country belonged to the PPP which believed in democracy.

He said Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari were struggling for political stability in the country as per the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

It was the Pakistan People's Party which took solid measures for welfare of the poor and labourers, Tasneem said.

The state minister said when the PPP came to power, the party restored more than 16,000 employees with full benefits, adding that the government had made a committee for affectees, contractual anddaily-wage employees to give them their rights which was working on a war footing basisunder the chairmanship of Qadir Khan Mandokhail.

