UrduPoint.com

PPP Striving To Put Country On Track Of Development: Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PPP striving to put country on track of development: Bukhari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary General Nayar Hussain Bukhari, Provincial President Mir Changiaz Khan Jamali said that the PPP was always striving to end extremism and terrorism in the country in order to put the state on track for development.

They expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony of joining the party in Hazara Town, Kirani area of Quetta.

General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai, Former President and Former Provincial Minister Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Chairman PPP Coordinator Mir Sohrab Murri, Engineer Hadi Askari, Provincial Vice President Mirriaz Shahwani, Women's Wing Provincial President Ghazala Gola, Labor Wing President Shahjahan Gujar, Syed Dawood Agha, Wali Wardag, Zafarullah Pirzada and Hadiya Karimi were present on the occasion.

have said The future of Pakistan People's Party is brilliant, God willing, in the upcoming elections, People's Party will win from all over the country including Balochistan.

About 700 families of Engineer Hadi Askari, 75 families of Hadi Karimi, 75 families of Nazir Genghizi, 45 families of Haji Bashir, 60 families of Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ali Rabbani, Syed Awz, Haji Isa and other colleagues announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Mohiuddin Rand, Qasim Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Baloch, Rabbani Khilji, Nadeem Afridi, Hayat Khan Achakzai, Mustafa Kakar, General Secretary of Women's Wing Zareena Zehri, Vice President Mah Congratulating the new members of PPP, Central Secretary General Nayar Hussain Bukhari said that the Hazara community has always supported the Pakistan People's Party.

He said that whenever there was a difficult time for the Hazara community, the Peoples Party always refused, even after the martyrdom of the Hazara youth, the Peoples Party abolished its government in Balochistan and imposed governor's rule.

He said that PPP Chairperson Mrs. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and hundreds of others sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy and elimination terrorism and extremism from the country.

Provincial President Mir Changiaz Khan Jamali and other leaders of PPP also spoke at the ceremony and they welcomed the Hazara Community for joining to PPP.

They hoped that Hazara community would play their role in strengthening of the party and the PPP would win the general election by big margin from Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Muhammad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Women God Afridi All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 Hazara Community

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

16 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

16 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.