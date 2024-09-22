PPP striving to strengthen country for facilitating to masses: Sardar Sarbuland

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan said that PPP is striving to strengthen the country in order to provide all basic facilities to masses in the areas where all citizens have equal rights.

They said that even though the party has not taken any ministries in the Federal government, it is fully supporting the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the interest of the country.

They congratulated Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 36th birthday.

These views were expressed on Sunday by Secretary Information of the PPP Balochistan Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai, former General Secretary Syedaqbal Shah, Malik Zeeshan Hussain, President of sports and Culture Wing Prince Shahzad Kakar, Rahmatullah Kadezai, Naeem Baloch, Jabbar Khan Khilji, Nadeem Ahmad Khan, City General Secretary Lala Nimat Khan, Salman Khosa and others while addressing the birthday celebration of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Quetta Press Club under the auspices of PPP Balochistan Information Department.

While congratulating Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his birthday, they said that people across the country are proud of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is carrying forward the mission of his grandfather Shaheed Democracy Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Bibi Benazir Bhutto, he said.

They said that he is currently trying for the stability of Pakistan and the betterment of the people. The PPP leaders said that Bilawal Bhutto's fans are all over the country and it is their heartfelt wish that Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto becomes the next prime minister because the country needs to solve the current problems and Young, enthusiastic, experienced and competent leadership is needed to get out of crises.

They said that the Pakistan People's Party has fully supported the Muslim League (N) government in the federation and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is working to bring all the political parties together in the interest of the country. On this occasion, the 36th birthday cake of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also cut.