QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan on Saturday said that Pakistan People's Party is struggling for stability of state where all citizens have equal rights.

They said that even though the party has not taken any ministries in the Federal government, it is fully supporting the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the interest of the country and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated on his 36th birthday.

These views were expressed by Secretary Information of the PPP Balochistan Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai, former General Secretary Syedaqbal Shah, Malik Zeeshan Hussain, President of sports and Culture Wing Prince Shahzad Kakar, Rahmatullah Kadezai.

Naeem Baloch, Jabbar Khan Khilji, Nadeem Ahmad Khan, City General Secretary Lala Nimat Khan,

Salman Khosa and others while addressing the birthday celebration of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Quetta Press Club under the auspices of PPP Balochistan Information Department.

While congratulating Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his birthday, They said that people across the country are proud of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is carrying forward the mission of his grandfather Shaheed Democracy Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Ms. Shaheed Bibi Benazir Bhutto, he said.

They said that he is currently trying for the stability of Pakistan and the betterment of the people.

The PPP leaders said that Bilawal Bhutto's fans are all over the country and it is their heartfelt wish that Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto becomes the next Prime Minister of Pakistan because the country needs to solve the current problems and Young, enthusiastic, experienced and competent leadership is needed to get out of crises.

They said that the Pakistan People's Party has fully supported the Muslim League (N) government in the federation and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is working to bring all the political parties together in the interest of the country.

On this occasion, the 36th birthday cake of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also cut.