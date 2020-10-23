UrduPoint.com
PPP Struggling For People's Rights: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

PPP struggling for people's rights: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said his party had been struggling for the rights of masses for many years.

Addressing a corner meeting in Balgar, Gilgit Baltistan, he said urged the people to vote for PPP candidates as the party would realize the dreams which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisioned for them, according to a press release issued here by PPP Secretariat.

He said the PPP had always worked for the poor. "We have always worked for the poor, the laborers and the growers. The wheat subsidy which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had started for GB is still feeding the poor people of GB," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP if succeeded in votes, would establish hospitals for women and children in the GB.

