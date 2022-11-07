UrduPoint.com

PPP Struggling To Save Democracy In Pakistan: Hamayun Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Former president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Hamayun Khan has said the party has always rendered sacrifices for Pakistan, and presently, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP is striving for saving democracy in the country

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said PPP was the only political party, whose leadership and workers had been rendering unforgettable services for the nation and country.

He said Shaheed Bhutto was a great leader in the Asian continent, who accepted gallows for the cause of the people, while his daughter, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, sacrificed her life for restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

Hamayun Khan said the future of the country belonged to PPP, which believed in democracy and was ready to offer any kind of sacrifice for it.

Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari were struggling for salvation and stability of democracy in the country as per the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

More Stories From Pakistan

