- Home
- Pakistan
- PPP submits adjournment motion against rising harassment cases in KP educational institutions
PPP Submits Adjournment Motion Against Rising Harassment Cases In KP Educational Institutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader Ahmed Karim Kundi on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the increasing incidents of harassment in the province's educational institutions.
According to the motion, despite the provincial government's claims of an "education emergency," the condition of educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated significantly.
The growing incidents of harassment, particularly targeting female students, have raised serious concerns among students and parents.
The motion highlights that such incidents are not only affecting students psychologically and emotionally but also impacting their academic progress.
Referring to specific cases, the motion cites incidents from Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand University, and a high school in Mansehra district.
Kundi has urged the assembly to convene a session at the earliest and suspend routine proceedings to allow a detailed discussion under Rule 73. He emphasized the need for a concrete strategy and strong measures to ensure a safe educational environment for students across the province.
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on overpricing and substandard goods continues in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
PPP submits adjournment motion against rising harassment cases in KP educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
SP Assar Ali, SP Babar Mumtaz feted on promotion6 minutes ago
-
UET convocation on April 1416 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's tourism industry set to generate $4bln revenue by 202516 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation launched16 minutes ago
-
Two drivers arrested for speeding on motorway16 minutes ago
-
Roll number slips dispatched to private students for class 9 exam16 minutes ago
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for plots with PITB's support16 minutes ago
-
AC inspects removal of graffiti16 minutes ago
-
MPA inspects drain26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measures against encroachments26 minutes ago