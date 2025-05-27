PPP submits call attention notice in PA over tear gas shelling on peaceful protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has submitted a call attention notice in the provincial assembly in the wake of the use of tear gas by police during a peaceful protest organized by the party in the provincial capital the other day.

According to details, the notice was submitted by PPP Parliamentary Leader Ahmed Karim Kundi.

The notice strongly condemned the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, terming it a violation of democratic principles and an unacceptable act of aggression against party workers.

The PPP has demanded immediate action against those responsible and stressed that such incidents undermine the spirit of democratic engagement.

The party reiterated its commitment to peaceful political expression and called on the authorities to uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens.