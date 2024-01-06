Open Menu

PPP Submits Comments To SC In Z. A. Bhutto Reference

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday submitted written comments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday submitted written comments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference.

A nine-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will take up the presidential reference about the matter on Monday.

The PPP, in its comments, has given references from various books and it also included the details of the interview of former chief justice Naseem Hassan Shah.

The top court would hear the reference on January 8. The reference was moved in 2011 by the then-president of Pakistan seeking to revisit the case.

