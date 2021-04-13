UrduPoint.com
PPP Submits Resignations To Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:53 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tuesday submitted their resignations from all seats of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to Chief of the alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tuesday submitted their resignations from all seats of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to Chief of the alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given in written final approval of the resignations which the party Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari delivered at the residence of PDM chief," said a press release.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP leaders Senator Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar uz Zaman Qaira were holding different positions of PDM.

