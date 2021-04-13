PPP submits resignations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tuesday submitted their resignations from all seats of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to Chief of the alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given in written final approval of the resignations which the party Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari delivered at the residence of PDM chief," said a press release.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP leaders Senator Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar uz Zaman Qaira were holding different positions of PDM.