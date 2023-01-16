UrduPoint.com

PPP Succeeds Over 100 UCs During 2nd Phase Of LG Polls: Saeed Ghani

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG polls: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister and President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Karachi Division Saeed Ghani on Monday claimed that PPP had won over 100 Union Councils/Union Committees of the metropolis during the second phase of local government elections as per the unofficial results

While addressing a press conference in a Committee Room of the Sindh Assembly, he said that after the announcement of complete results, they were in better position to nominate their own Mayor.

PPP Karachi Division's General Secretary Javed Nagori and others were also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani said that the citizens of Karachi expressed their confidence in PPP in the previous day elections and PPP had emerged as a single largest party in the city.

He also felicitated Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) 's Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, saying, that JI seemed to be runner-up in the race for the elections according to the unofficial results.

Replying to a question, he said that MQM-P should take part in the election process instead they decided to keep themselves away from the democratic event.

Replying to another question, he said that so far as per unofficial results PPP had won in 21 UCs of Malir, swept in Lyari Town, won in Saddar as had succeeded in 16 UCs in district South, managed to win 5 UCs in district central, 6 in district Korangi, swept in district Keamari, grabbed 16 to 18 UCs in district West, and had won 16 seats in district West of Karachi Division so far.

