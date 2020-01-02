PPP Sukkur celebrates Zulfikar Ali Bhutto birth anniversary

(@imziishan)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sukkur chapter would observe birthday anniversary of party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Sukkur Division on January 05

According to MNA Dr. Mahreen Bhutto, who is also president of the PPP ladies wing Sukkur Disvsion, senior leaders of the party in the presence of a large number of workers will cut cakes at several functions in the Division.

PPP leaders will highlight contribution of ZAB to the country and democracy. Seminars will also be organised by the party at tehsil and district levels, she added.