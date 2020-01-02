UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Sukkur Celebrates Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Birth Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:21 PM

PPP Sukkur celebrates Zulfikar Ali Bhutto birth anniversary

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sukkur chapter would observe birthday anniversary of party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Sukkur Division on January 05

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sukkur chapter would observe birthday anniversary of party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Sukkur Division on January 05.

According to MNA Dr. Mahreen Bhutto, who is also president of the PPP ladies wing Sukkur Disvsion, senior leaders of the party in the presence of a large number of workers will cut cakes at several functions in the Division.

PPP leaders will highlight contribution of ZAB to the country and democracy. Seminars will also be organised by the party at tehsil and district levels, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Sukkur January Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

TECNO 2020: New Year, New Vision

3 minutes ago

KP Assembly Speaker annoyed over absence of Minist ..

1 minute ago

EmOC - Sindh confirms 20th case of polio for 2019

1 minute ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company announces power b ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll From Floods in Indonesia Rises to 26 Re ..

1 minute ago

University of Karachi announces code of conduct fo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.