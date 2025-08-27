- Home
- Pakistan
- PPP Sukkur Division holds crucial meeting to strengthen party structure & discuss relief measures
PPP Sukkur Division Holds Crucial Meeting To Strengthen Party Structure & Discuss Relief Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A significant meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sukkur Division was held at a local hotel here on Wednesday, chaired by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.
The meeting focused on discussing the current political and organizational situation, strengthening the party's grassroots structure, and devising strategies for public outreach and relief measures in anticipation of potential rains.
The meeting was attended by key party officials, including Division President Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, General Secretary Shiraz Rajpar, and Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Divisional Information Secretary and host of the meeting.
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro emphasized that the party's manifesto, centered around "roti, kapra and makan" (food, clothing and shelter), is the foundation of its commitment to public service. He stressed the need to strengthen the party's organizational structure at the grassroots level, ensuring that every ward and union council has a functional party setup.
Khuhro also highlighted the importance of being prepared for potential floods, given the expected heavy rains and the release of water from India. He directed party officials to remain alert and ensure timely relief measures for affected communities.
The meeting concluded with a resolution to continue the party's efforts in promoting public service, democracy and development. Khuhro reaffirmed the party's commitment to empowering women and marginalized communities, citing Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's initiative to provide ownership rights to women in housing projects.
The party leaders expressed their determination to work together under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership to advance the party's agenda and overcome challenges.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Sukkur Division holds crucial meeting to strengthen party structure & discuss relief measures6 minutes ago
-
Distt admin launches pre-emptive rescue operation6 minutes ago
-
Growing dengue cases prompts administration for an urgent action plan7 minutes ago
-
Conditions normal at SIAL16 minutes ago
-
Eight rescued from floodwater in Gujrat17 minutes ago
-
KP makes e-stamp papers mandatory26 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Extends Rabi-ul-Awal Greetings26 minutes ago
-
Green Fields, Strong Shields for Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
PMA Sargodha holds condolence meeting27 minutes ago
-
DC South Waziristan Upper reviews staff’s performance36 minutes ago
-
Authorities monitor water levels in Gujrat36 minutes ago
-
Dr Nafisa Shah meets with Sindh Health Minister to discuss healthcare challenges36 minutes ago