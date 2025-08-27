Open Menu

PPP Sukkur Division Holds Crucial Meeting To Strengthen Party Structure & Discuss Relief Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A significant meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sukkur Division was held at a local hotel here on Wednesday, chaired by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

The meeting focused on discussing the current political and organizational situation, strengthening the party's grassroots structure, and devising strategies for public outreach and relief measures in anticipation of potential rains.

The meeting was attended by key party officials, including Division President Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, General Secretary Shiraz Rajpar, and Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Divisional Information Secretary and host of the meeting.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro emphasized that the party's manifesto, centered around "roti, kapra and makan" (food, clothing and shelter), is the foundation of its commitment to public service. He stressed the need to strengthen the party's organizational structure at the grassroots level, ensuring that every ward and union council has a functional party setup.

Khuhro also highlighted the importance of being prepared for potential floods, given the expected heavy rains and the release of water from India. He directed party officials to remain alert and ensure timely relief measures for affected communities.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to continue the party's efforts in promoting public service, democracy and development. Khuhro reaffirmed the party's commitment to empowering women and marginalized communities, citing Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's initiative to provide ownership rights to women in housing projects.

The party leaders expressed their determination to work together under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership to advance the party's agenda and overcome challenges.

