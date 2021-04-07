PPP summons CEC meeting on April 11

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the party's Central Executive Committee meeting on April 11 at Bilawal House Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the party's Central Executive Committee meeting on April 11 at Bilawal House Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that PPP had earlier postponed the CEC meeting due to the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate.

He said the members who could not attend the meeting due to Covid-19 would participate through video link.

Nayyer Bukhari said that the CEC would discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and its stance on show cause notice by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).