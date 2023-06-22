UrduPoint.com

PPP Supports Govt In Making Trial Of PTI In Military Courts: Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Kareem Kundi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party members have supported the coalition government in making trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in military courts.

The PTI had been involved in attacking national institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that attacking security institutions is a serious offense. He said that we have the same opinion as the coalition partners regarding trials in military courts.

He said that PTI leaders and workers had been found involved in criminal acts on May 9 and they should be trialed in military courts.

