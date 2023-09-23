PPP suspends membership of Latif Khosa

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on Friday suspended the membership of PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa.

According to a PPP Media Cell communique, the Secretary General of PPP suspended the membership of the Central Executive Committee of Sardar Latif Khosa.

Nayyer Bukhari had issued a showcause notice to Khosa a week ago, which he did not answer in spite of the expiry of due period.