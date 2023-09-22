PPP suspends party membership of Sardar Latif Khosa

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nayyar Bukhari, the party’s general secretary, says decision has been taken after the lawyer failed to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him last week.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday suspended the party membership of seasoned politician and former Punjab governor Senator Sardar Latif Khosa.

The former senator was also kicked out of the PPP's central executive committee (CEC).

According to PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, the decision was taken after lawyer Khosa failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party last week.

On September 14, the seasoned leader was issued a show-cause notice for defending/pleading and representing the head of another political party without prior approval of the party's leadership.

"You being a member of Central Executive Committee of Pakistan [Peoples Party] are defending/ pleading/ representing a head of another political party without prior approval of leadership in corruption cases in which he has been convicted and in a case against him under official secret Act, while delivering a speech in lawyers function you criticized the state policy regarding cipher," said the notice served to Mr Khosa.