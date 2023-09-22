Open Menu

PPP Suspends Party Membership Of Sardar Latif Khosa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2023 | 05:37 PM

PPP suspends party membership of Sardar Latif Khosa

Nayyar Bukhari, the party’s general secretary, says decision has been taken after the lawyer failed to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him last week.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday suspended the party membership of seasoned politician and former Punjab governor Senator Sardar Latif Khosa.

The former senator was also kicked out of the PPP's central executive committee (CEC).

According to PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, the decision was taken after lawyer Khosa failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party last week.

On September 14, the seasoned leader was issued a show-cause notice for defending/pleading and representing the head of another political party without prior approval of the party's leadership.

"You being a member of Central Executive Committee of Pakistan [Peoples Party] are defending/ pleading/ representing a head of another political party without prior approval of leadership in corruption cases in which he has been convicted and in a case against him under official secret Act, while delivering a speech in lawyers function you criticized the state policy regarding cipher," said the notice served to Mr Khosa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Governor Punjab Lawyers Pakistan Peoples Party September Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

COAS, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss bilater ..

COAS, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss bilateral ties

8 minutes ago
 PHC seals impostor specialist’s clinic

PHC seals impostor specialist’s clinic

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Comm ..

Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Common Market Committee-Federation ..

2 hours ago
 IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi i ..

IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi in audio leaks case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, secur ..

Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, security cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI le ..

Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI leaders ahead of polls

3 hours ago
Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union For ..

Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union Fortress 9&#039; begin in Abu Dha ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2 ..

Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2023

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral r ..

Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral relationship

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

5 hours ago
 FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on Ru ..

FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on RuralInvest Methodology

6 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importan ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importance of parent-teacher partnersh ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan