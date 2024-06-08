PPP Swabi Rejects Imposition Of Excise Tax On Tobacco
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People Party, Swabi District through a resolution rejected the decision of PTI provincial government to impose excise tax on tobacco and decided to strongly oppose this illegal tax.
The emergency meeting of PPP district Swabi was held under the Chairmanship of Ali Khan, PPP District Swabi President. President of Tehsil Swabi Jhangir Afsar, General Secretary of Tehsil Swabi Rahim Taz Khan, President Tehsil Chotta Lahore Sikandar Khan, General Secretary Tehsil Lahore, Malik Nawaz Khan President Tehsil Topi Zarin Gul Haji, General Secretary Tehsil Topi and office-bearers participated.
On this occasion, it was unanimously decided to oppose this tax at all levels by rejecting the cruel decision of the provincial government to impose excise tax on tobacco cess through a resolution.
The resolution was also passed that the tobacco cess funds should be allocated for the people of Swabi to get education.
The people of Swabi are not ready to accept this decision in any way, the speakers at the meeting said.
The Pakistan People Party Swabi is unanimously hostile to such farmers and rejects anti-people decisions.
Recent Stories
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World Food Safety Day held in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Buledi chairs 'The Role of Tribal Structures' panel5 minutes ago
-
Meeting of Mines Welfare Board held6 minutes ago
-
Shazia urges govt to convene NEC meeting6 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Zhob16 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang reviews development works16 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held to mark World Food Safety Day16 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College35 minutes ago
-
DC Nankana Sahib visits to the Primary Health Center in Youngsanabad36 minutes ago
-
Murder mystery solved36 minutes ago
-
Alhamra announces summer camp to foster creativity in youth36 minutes ago