PPP Swabi Rejects Imposition Of Excise Tax On Tobacco

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People Party, Swabi District through a resolution rejected the decision of PTI provincial government to impose excise tax on tobacco and decided to strongly oppose this illegal tax.

The emergency meeting of PPP district Swabi was held under the Chairmanship of Ali Khan, PPP District Swabi President. President of Tehsil Swabi Jhangir Afsar, General Secretary of Tehsil Swabi Rahim Taz Khan, President Tehsil Chotta Lahore Sikandar Khan, General Secretary Tehsil Lahore, Malik Nawaz Khan President Tehsil Topi Zarin Gul Haji, General Secretary Tehsil Topi and office-bearers participated.

On this occasion, it was unanimously decided to oppose this tax at all levels by rejecting the cruel decision of the provincial government to impose excise tax on tobacco cess through a resolution.

The resolution was also passed that the tobacco cess funds should be allocated for the people of Swabi to get education.

The people of Swabi are not ready to accept this decision in any way, the speakers at the meeting said.

The Pakistan People Party Swabi is unanimously hostile to such farmers and rejects anti-people decisions.

