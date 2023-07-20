PPP takes solid steps for prosperity of country: Tasneem

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Thursday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was a democratic party and it always struggled hard for prosperity and progress of the country.

Talking to APP, he said the PPP had taken effective measures for welfare of the people especially for the poor, adding that the past government of the PTI did nothing for the masses.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took huge loans from different international forums, including the International Monitory Fund (IMF), and spent these loans on their ownenjoyments, he said.

He hoped that the PPP would win the next general elections with a thumping majority.