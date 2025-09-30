PPP taking practical steps to empower farmers: Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muhammad Humayun Khan has said that the PPP is actively taking practical steps to support Farmers and empower them.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he highlighted that the PPP-led Sindh Government is successfully running the Benazir Hari Card program, through which small farmers are being provided subsidies on Urea and DAP fertilizers.

"This initiative aims to strengthen our local farmers so that Pakistan does not have to rely on imports to meet its agricultural needs," he stated.

Reaffirming the PPP’s historic commitment to farmers, he said, "our struggle continues in line with the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto—to empower farmers through land reforms, fair access to agricultural inputs, and timely support."

APP/aqk