PPP Taking Steps For Provision Of Facilities To People: Kamran Khan Khilji

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 07:28 PM

PPP taking steps for provision of facilities to people: Kamran Khan Khilji

Member of the executive committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Kamran Khan Khilji on Monday said that the party was taking effective measures to provide maximum facilities to the public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Member of the executive committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Kamran Khan Khilji on Monday said that the party was taking effective measures to provide maximum facilities to the public.

In a statement issued here, he said that in the upcoming general election, the PPP would win with a huge majority from all over the country, including Balochistan.

Kamran said that whenever the PPP came to power, it provided employment to educated youth and autonomy to small provinces. "This is the reason the party resides in the hearts of the poor people of Pakistan," he added.

He said that 'Imrani fitna' had promoted the politics of lies and revenge in four years. "The Imrani group was spreading mischief and corruption in the country with external funding," he added and said that the people of Pakistan would not be fooled by Imran Khan and the public had rejected the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies for the country were unforgettable, also pledging that the PPP would foil the conspiracy of PTI against the state institutions.

