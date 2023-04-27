UrduPoint.com

PPP Taking Steps For Resolving Farmers' Issues: Kundi

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PPP taking steps for resolving farmers' issues: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Khan Kundi has said that his party was taking steps for resolving the issues being faced by the farmers.

He expressed these views during a meeting held here at the circuit house with a delegation of local farmers including Raja Anwar Ali, Azmat Ullah alias Mannu Khan, Matti Khan, Haji Abdul Razzaq, Hafeez Ullah, and others. On this occasion, PPP district president Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap was also present.

The minister regretted that some sugar mill owners did not pay the price of sugarcane to the farmers even at the end of the crushing season.

He said that several important steps were being taken by the government for the welfare of the farmers.

On this occasion, the farmers' delegation apprised the state minister that the management of Miran Sugar Mills Dera was not paying the prices of sugarcane to farmers properly.

Kundi said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the country's economy and the development of this sector needs full attention.

He assured the delegation that their issues would not only be taken up before the local administration but also with the quarters concerned in Islamabad.

