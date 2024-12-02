Open Menu

PPP Tehsil President’s Brother Killed In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PPP Tehsil President’s brother killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tehsil President and former Nazim Potta Dr Mushtaq’s brother was killed by unknown assailants in Potta area on Monday.

According to details, 45-year-old Azam Rorikhel son of Muhammad Ramzan was present at the clinic of his brother Dr Mushtaq when some unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing at him.

Resultantly, Azam Rorikhel died on the spot while the accused managed to escape.

The local authorities initiated investigation into the matter.

