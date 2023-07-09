LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab leaders have termed the demand of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the IMF delegation to seek guarantee for timely election as tantamount to inciting to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

In a joint statement issued here by PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed, Faisal Mir, Mian Ayub and Afnan Butt on Sunday they said that Niazi should stop plotting against the state.

They said that Imran is not stopping himself from conspiracies against the state, so the judicial concessions given to him should be terminated immediately. They said that the hearing of the Tosha Khana case against Imran Niazi was being started from July 10, Monday by the session court of Islamabad.

While appreciating the initiative, they said that the leader of the anti-state events of May-9 considered himself beyond the constitution and law.

The PPP leaders said that the whole nation would hear and see the hearing of this historic case. They said that despite being repeatedly summoned by the court, hisnon-appearance proved that Khan wanted to escape by getting interim bails. "He wants to waste the time of the judiciary and the nation by getting relief," they said. They demanded that all the actors involved in the attack on the military installations should be brought to justice as soon as possible.