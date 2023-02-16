PPP to accelerate organizational efforts in KP: Minister of State and Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Ali Shah

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State and Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Ali Shah has announced that the party would intensify its efforts to organize and mobilize its workers in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Ali Shah has announced that the party would intensify its efforts to organize and mobilize its workers in the province.

Talking to various delegations at the PPP secretariat, he said that the mobilization campaign includes conducting door-to-door campaigns and engaging with the People's Youth, Student Federation, Doctor Forum, Minority Wing, Lawyers Forum, Teachers Forum, and Women Wing, among other groups.

He said, "The aim is to make the party's wings at division and district level fully active and organized, with a focus on resolving workers issues." Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha revealed, "The performance and organizational report of officials will be presented in the provincial cabinet meeting.

" He also stated, "Pro-democratic personalities will soon join the party." He said, "The media and information wing and workers of the People's Party will be mobilized to present the party's message positively and counter any anti-PPP statements and propaganda from opponents." "The party's goal is to play a front-line role in the national and provincial political situation and to celebrate the elimination of grudges and differences among disgruntled officials and workers.""The PPP is ready to take on the challenges of the political landscape in KP with renewed vigour and determination," he added.

