PPP To Address Challenges, Protect People's Rights If Voted To Power: Khursheed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 10:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said that if voted to power, his party would involve everyone in addressing the country’s challenges and to protect basic rights of people.
Talking to ptv news, he said that whenever the PPP took reins of government it always endeavoured to resolve their problems and provide them maximum relief.
He urged the public to exercise their right to vote carefully and choose the leadership which was committed to working for the country's development..
Khursheed Shah said that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had taken difficult but right decisions during difficult times.
It was the PPP which could save Pakistan economically, he claimed.
He said that the PPP Government in Sindh had undertaken many development projects despite odds and accomplished them.
He mentioned that there are role model hospitals in Sindh, while the others have not built a single hospital in Punjab.
He said that PPP has undertaken projects in both rural and urban areas of Sindh, consistently contributing to historical developments.
