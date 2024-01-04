Open Menu

PPP To Announce Manifesto Soon: Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary Information Shazia Marri said on Thursday the party manifesto, addressing the economic challenges of the country, would be issued soon

Highlighting a historic decision in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, she emphasised the manifesto's 10 points, presented by Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, focusing on income, inflation, and unemployment issues. Marri conveyed Bilawal's commitment to fighting against hatred, division, and inflation, emphasizing a positive approach to lead the nation forward.

She mentioned plans for a district-level youth centre and urged unity, stating that the PPP responds to criticism without resorting to it.

Regarding elections, she affirmed Bilawal's openness to opponents contesting from any location. Marri said that a clarification from Khursheed Shah has been sought on a meeting with PMLN's Ayyaz Sadiq. She condemned bombings in Iran, expressing solidarity against terrorism. She emphasized the PPP's sacrifices for peace. She stressed the need for political stability through election. She revealed Asif Ali Zardari's proposal for Bilawal Bhutto as the Prime Minister candidate, unanimously approved in the CEC meeting.

