PPP To Apply For Asif Zardari's Bail On Medical Grounds: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:09 PM

PPP to apply for Asif Zardari's bail on medical grounds: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday announced that his party would apply for bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday announced that his party would apply for bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Talking to media persons outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital after inquiring his father's health, he said that Asif Zardari had agreed on bail plea on the request of Aseefa Bhutto, his daughter.

Bilawal Bhutto hoped that Asif Zardari would get the bail on medical ground and the doctors concerned would complete all the procedure in this regard.

He said that the PPP foundation day rally held in Muzaffarabad was very successful which had been participated by Kashmiris women and children also.

He said that party had decided to commemorate the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27 at Laiqat Bagh Rawalpindi where she had been assassinated in 2007.

Bilawal Bhutto said that on the December 27, PPP would give a clear-cut message to the country and the whole world that the party believed that masses was the real source of power.

To question about the appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shahbaz Sharif had proposed the Names to Prime Minister Imran Khan after the consultation with opposition parties.

