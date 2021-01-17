PPP to be vanished in coming elections: Haleem Adil Shaikh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has now become a rejected party and it would be politically vanished from Sindh also in the coming elections.

Addressing a joint press conference in the office of PTI Karachi President Khuram Sherzaman here Sunday said that when the project of the Malir Expressway was inaugurated the PPP's Malir leadership was happy and now they decry that this project has affected them.

He said they are not against progress and development but they will not allow that common man is harmed in anyway.

He said as local people were abandoned in the name of Bahria Town and Epressway, said a PTI communiqué.

He said, PPP has made the fertile lands of Malir barren, while their local leaders are frontmen of Reti Bajri mafia as in past their superman was Rao Anwar who did every sort of illegal activities in Malir.

The candidate of PTI for PS-88 is an educated man, and the party will contest elections against against the PPP.

Haleem Adil said Firdous Shamim Naqvi is our senior and we have no differences with him, adding Naqvi would soon be given an important responsibility in the center. He said the allegations of corruption were leveled by anti-corruption department which is being run by 'aunty corruption'. He said their hands are clean and they cannot prove any corruption against them.

He said people used to say that from Punjab the PML-N could not be driven out, but today pwople could witness PTI's government in Punjab. He said the people used to say that Karachi belongs to Altaf Hussain, but today he is nowhere.

However, Khuram Sherzaman said that he congratulates Haleem Adil Sheikh for being nominated as the leader of opposition in Sindh assembly. He alleged that Sindh chief minister is the head of the corrupt gang in Sindh. He said the chief minister is tasked to do corruption through white collar criminals.

On the occasion, Captain Rizwan, Dr Masroor Siyal and other leaders were present.