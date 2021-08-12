UrduPoint.com

PPP To Be Wiped Out In Next Elections In Sindh: Haleem

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

PPP to be wiped out in next elections in Sindh: Haleem

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh termed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's claims of winning elections from Karachi as day dreaming.

He, in a statement, said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not provided any facility to the metropolis in the last 13 years.

Haleem said the PPP despite having long tenure, neither could provide even a single bus for Karachi, nor the much-needed additional water supply system to the largest city.

He said the PPP regime had also turned the City of Lights into one of the filthiest cities of the world.

The people of Sindh, the PTI leader said, were aware of the PPP's performance and in the next elections, they would be wiped out from the whole province.

He said the Federal government was spending Rs35 billion to clear the Orangi, Mehmoodabad and Gujjar nullahs and 80 percent work had been completed.

He said the Green Line track was almost complete and expressed the hope that the transport service would start from September this year.

