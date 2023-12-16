Open Menu

PPP To Bring Country Out Of Crisis: Channar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 06:45 PM

PPP to bring country out of crisis: Channar

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is still enjoying the status of the most popular political party in the country and it would bring the country out of crisis after coming into power

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is still enjoying the status of the most popular political party in the country and it would bring the country out of crisis after coming into power.

This was said by Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar.

Talking to media persons here, he said that PPP had dynamic leadership which had adequate experience to run state affairs.

He said that the PPP would provide a standard plan to bring the country out of the crisis by boosting the national economy. He said that the credit for building CPEC went to PPP. He said that the masses fully supported the Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had been running a political campaign for the part of general elections 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari CPEC Bahawalpur Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hon ..

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hong Kong youth

4 minutes ago
 RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jam ..

RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jamal Nasir

4 minutes ago
 FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector pro ..

FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector problems

7 minutes ago
 Cold can affect mango plants badly

Cold can affect mango plants badly

7 minutes ago
 Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen ..

Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

7 minutes ago
New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

20 minutes ago
 Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

18 minutes ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

18 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

25 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

19 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in ..

Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan