PPP to bring country out of crisis: Channar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is still enjoying the status of the most popular political party in the country and it would bring the country out of crisis after coming into power.

This was said by Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar.

Talking to media persons here, he said that PPP had dynamic leadership which had adequate experience to run state affairs.

He said that the PPP would provide a standard plan to bring the country out of the crisis by boosting the national economy. He said that the credit for building CPEC went to PPP. He said that the masses fully supported the Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had been running a political campaign for the part of general elections 2024.