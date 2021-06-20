PPP to celebrate 68th birthday of BB at Liaqat Bagh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi chapter would celebrate 68th birthday of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh martyrdom site here on Monday.

In this regard, cake-cutting ceremony would also be held. Former Advisor to prime minister Mian Khurrum Rasool and PPP leaders including Amir Fida Piracha, Babar Sultan Jadoon, Ifthikar Raja Altaf Hussain, Syed Azhar Gillani, Rashid islam Butt, Chaudhry Qamar Zaman, Rana Rafaqat Jameel, Nasir Mir and PYO, PLF and women wing scheduled to be participated.

Former Advisor to ex PM Mian Khurrum Rasool said that Benazir Bhutto was still alive in the hearts and minds of the people.

Paying tribute to the former prime minister, Khurrum said she was a leader of international stature and her services would be remembered forever.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson and the former prime minister has been assassinated in a public gathering Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on Dec 27, 2007.