UrduPoint.com

PPP To Celebrate 70th Birth Anniversary Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On June 21

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PPP to celebrate 70th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on June 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter's President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Sunday announced that the PPP's provincial chapter would celebrate the 70th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at district headquarters across the province on June 21.

He said that PPP workers would cut the cake for martyred Bhutto's birthday in all headquarters of the province and pay tremendous homage to her.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed June Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporar ..

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature

50 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regu ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regular blood donors and 25 suppor ..

50 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

3 hours ago
 RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

4 hours ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.