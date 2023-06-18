PPP to celebrate 70th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on June 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter's President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Sunday announced that the PPP's provincial chapter would celebrate the 70th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at district headquarters across the province on June 21.

He said that PPP workers would cut the cake for martyred Bhutto's birthday in all headquarters of the province and pay tremendous homage to her.