UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP To Celebrate Benazir's 67th Birth Anniversary On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:09 PM

PPP to celebrate Benazir's 67th birth anniversary on Sunday

The Pakistan People's Party will celebrate the 67th birth anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Sunday, June 21, with simplicity across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan People's Party will celebrate the 67th birth anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Sunday, June 21, with simplicity across the country.

This was informed by PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that no political gathering would be organised on the day on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The decision about not holding any political gathering has been taken due to coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Kaira said that all party leaders and workers would cut cake of the birthday of Benazir Bhutto at their homes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira June Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two women killed in separate incidents in Faisalab ..

1 minute ago

India deserves punishment for crimes and not the U ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner for strict implementing of loc ..

1 minute ago

Turbat University achieves several successful targ ..

1 minute ago

FCCI offers condolences over Tariq Aziz death

9 minutes ago

Real Madrid unaffected by Barca blip, says Zidane

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.