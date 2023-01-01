(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party will celebrate the 95th birth anniversary of its founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto late on January 05, Thursday across the country.

PPP sources said on Sunday that special central programme would be held at Larkana, in which, the PPP workers from allover the country would participate.

The PPP Punjab and Lahore chapters will also organize seminars, Quran Khawani and other programmes in the province to pay homage to its leader.

Several Cake cutting ceremonies will also be held at different places andlocal leaders will also express their love for their leader.