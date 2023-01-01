UrduPoint.com

PPP To Celebrate ZAB's Birth Anniversary On Jan 05

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PPP to celebrate ZAB's birth anniversary on Jan 05

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party will celebrate the 95th birth anniversary of its founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto late on January 05, Thursday across the country.

PPP sources said on Sunday that special central programme would be held at Larkana, in which, the PPP workers from allover the country would participate.

The PPP Punjab and Lahore chapters will also organize seminars, Quran Khawani and other programmes in the province to pay homage to its leader.

Several Cake cutting ceremonies will also be held at different places andlocal leaders will also express their love for their leader.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Larkana Pakistan Peoples Party January Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love

Recent Stories

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

28 minutes ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

2 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.