ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party will celebrate 64th birthday of former President and Co-chairman Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on July 26.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari had instructed party organizations to hold the event in every district headquarters to show solidarity with their leader, a press release said.

Bukhari said that Asif Ali Zardari suffered a lot for democracy and had always struggled for the rights of the people of Pakistan.

He restored 1973 Constitution in its original form and strengthened the Parliament, thus defeating the anti-democratic elements.

He awarded identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), announced National Finance Commission (NFC) award, empowered the provinces, increased salaries of government employees and defeated terrorists and their supporters, he concluded.