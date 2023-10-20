PPP to challenge IHC verdict about affected employees: Raja Nazir

Former Coordinator of the Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees Advocate Raja Nazir Friday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would challenge the decision of the Islamabad High Court about the affected employees in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Former Coordinator of the Parliamentary Committee on Affected Employees Advocate Raja Nazir Friday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would challenge the decision of the Islamabad High Court about the affected employees in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, he expressed the apprehension that the court decision might affect a large of employees and their families.

"The PPP is committed to upholding the rights of affected employees and will fight for them at all forums," he added.

Raja Nazir claimed that that the parliamentary committee was established by the National Assembly Speaker after fulfilling constitutional requirements with Professor Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Member of the National Assembly, as its chairman.

He said the committee had held 72 meetings, and addressed the concerns of affected employees by issuing directives to the relevant government institutions. The instructions were sent to the institutions via circulars on August 18 and then reiterated by the National Assembly Secretariat on August 22, he added.

He said the PPP was fully committed to the protection of employees' rights, as enshrined in Article 69 of the Constitution.

APP/sra-szm