PPP To Clean Sweep General Elections; Says Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PPP to clean sweep general elections; says Abbasi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and ex-advisor to Governor Punajb, Nawabzadi Saira Abbasi has said that PPP would win upcoming general elections with majority.

Talking to media persons here Saturday, she said that PPP had still been enjoying fully support of masses.

“People have reposed their trust in the leadership of Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” she said, adding that PPP would clean sweep the upcoming general elections to be held on 8th February 2024.

She said that PPP had announced a people-friendly manifesto which had got status of most popular manifesto in the political environment of the country. She urged the people to vote for PPP to fulfill their dream of economic stability.

