PPP to Commemorate 46th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to Commemorate 46th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tomorrow.

The Pakistan People's Party is set to hold a grand public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Larkana on Friday, marking the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Party leaders and workers from across the country have converged at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and other iconic figures.

According to the PPP Senior Leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gathering, which is expected to draw thousands of supporters.

To ensure a smooth and secure event, arrangements have been finalized, with strict security measures in place both inside and outside the mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bux.

A large contingent of police personnel, including female constables, commandos, and Rangers, will be deployed to maintain law and order.

Walk-through gates and closed-circuit television cameras have been installed to monitor the movement of people. Traditional sabeels will also be set up en route to the mazar and outside the venue, offering cold water, food, and tea to attendees.

The event proceedings will commence at 1 pm, featuring writers and poets paying homage to Bhutto through their papers and poetry. The main event is scheduled to start at 3 pm, with various party leaders addressing the gathering, followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's keynote speech.