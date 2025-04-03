PPP To Commemorate 46th Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to Commemorate 46th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tomorrow.
The Pakistan People's Party is set to hold a grand public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Larkana on Friday, marking the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Party leaders and workers from across the country have converged at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and other iconic figures.
According to the PPP Senior Leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gathering, which is expected to draw thousands of supporters.
To ensure a smooth and secure event, arrangements have been finalized, with strict security measures in place both inside and outside the mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bux.
A large contingent of police personnel, including female constables, commandos, and Rangers, will be deployed to maintain law and order.
Walk-through gates and closed-circuit television cameras have been installed to monitor the movement of people. Traditional sabeels will also be set up en route to the mazar and outside the venue, offering cold water, food, and tea to attendees.
The event proceedings will commence at 1 pm, featuring writers and poets paying homage to Bhutto through their papers and poetry. The main event is scheduled to start at 3 pm, with various party leaders addressing the gathering, followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's keynote speech.
Recent Stories
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope
Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..
Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training of Matriculation examination staff completed under4 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations4 minutes ago
-
BKMC provides treatment to 2,755 patients on Eid4 minutes ago
-
FDA to made one window counter more efficient4 minutes ago
-
PPP to Commemorate 46th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Friday4 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted, looted goods recovered24 minutes ago
-
KP CM for immediate implementation of anti-harassment laws in public universities24 minutes ago
-
Food Authority destroys hundreds of subpar items during Ramadan: Minister24 minutes ago
-
85 people lost lives in road accidents across Punjab during Eid holidays24 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements beefed-up for 46th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto34 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh Arrives in Sukkur, Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Development34 minutes ago
-
Best medical facilities to be ensured: Mustafa Kamal44 minutes ago