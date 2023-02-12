ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Saturday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will decide about the participation in the bye-elections after the party's consultation.

Talking to a private media channel, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that despite being a coalition partner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), PPP was independent in political decisions.

Answering to a question about reasons for not announcing elections following the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, Kaira responded that by-elections were scheduled on fewer seats while the election of two provinces was a major exercise to be completed.

"Besides the fact that elections should be on time, it is also imperative to look at issues like funds, security, the census, and delimitation," he added.