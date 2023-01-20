UrduPoint.com

PPP To Contest Bye-polls As Warm-up Match: Minister Of State For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

PPP to contest bye-polls as warm-up match: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that elections would be held for the National Assembly's vacant seats as well as for both dissolved assemblies within 90 days, and they should be considered as a warm-up match.

Talking to a private media channel, he said the full fledge match will be in October 2023 in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will get a flat defeat.

The minister said, "We have been calling them (PTI) for talks for more than six months, but they did not come to the Assembly and are adamant about elections, which have now being given to them as per their wishes."Faisal Kundi criticized those pointing fingers at the impartiality of Karachi's local elections and asked PTI leaders to explain why they had not conducted local body elections in Punjab in their four-year tenure.

