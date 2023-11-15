Open Menu

PPP To Contest Election On Its Performance: Gilani

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 08:29 PM

PPP to contest election on its performance: Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that PPP's revolutionary measures were not hidden from the masses and PPP would take part in elections based on its track record of best services towards them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that PPP's revolutionary measures were not hidden from the masses and PPP would take part in elections based on its track record of best services towards them.

He was talking to people at the residence of Haji Altfa and Fida Hussain, during his visit to Banda Sandela union council here on Wednesday.

Gilani remarked that people were faced with difficulties due to inflation and poor economic conditions in the country.

He claimed that PPP would address people's issues by eliminating inflation. PPP strongly believe in the power of masses vote, he added.

He said the PPP would take revolutionary steps further to serve the people, adding that the PPP would provide jobs and also improve the health and education sectors. On this occasion, Syed Ali Haider Gilani was also present.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Education Vote Visit Ali Haider Gilani Pakistan Peoples Party From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportun ..

Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportunities for investors

38 minutes ago
 DC seals brick kiln, imposes Rs 500,000 fine

DC seals brick kiln, imposes Rs 500,000 fine

38 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi seeks private meeting with husband

Bushra Bibi seeks private meeting with husband

38 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ wind ..

Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021 ..

43 minutes ago
 KU inks MoUs with SECMC, PPL to expand academia-in ..

KU inks MoUs with SECMC, PPL to expand academia-industry collaboration

32 minutes ago
 Three abducted in Wah

Three abducted in Wah

43 minutes ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

43 minutes ago
 IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court pr ..

IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court proceedings

43 minutes ago
 Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Sn ..

Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Snooker C’ship

43 minutes ago
 Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan ..

Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan to address environmental chan ..

51 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar Abdullah stresses need to control enviro ..

Dr Kausar Abdullah stresses need to control environmental pollution

37 minutes ago
 DG health services assures cooperation to doctors ..

DG health services assures cooperation to doctors hired under AIP

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan