PPP To Contest Election On Its Performance: Kundi

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that his party has a comprehensive plan to steer the country out of crisis and to put it on its way to progress and prosperity.

He said that PPP’s revolutionary measures were not hidden from the masses and PPP would take part in elections based on its track record of best services towards them.

He was talking to the party worker at his residence, Kundi remarked that people were faced with difficulties due to inflation and poor economic conditions in the country. He claimed that PPP would address people’s issues by eliminating inflation.

He said that law and order, economy, inflation, and unemployment were main issues and PPP has the solution of all these issues.

He maintained that the PPP always demands free and fair elections on time in the country and his party considers transparent elections quite vital for the political and economic stability of the country.

Kundi said that 65 percent country’s population consisted of youth and PPP Chairman was representing the youth.He said that this time if the selection process is adopted instead of transparent elections, the nation will not accept it because now there is a majority of young people who are conscious and they will not accept the selection.

He said our party is fully prepared for the next general elections and urged his party workers to gear up election preparations.

