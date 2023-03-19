UrduPoint.com

PPP To Contest Elections On Own Electoral Symbol: Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 09:40 PM

PPP to contest elections on own electoral symbol: Bukhari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Sunday said the party would contest the forthcoming general elections on its electoral symbol and field its own candidates in all Constituencies.

Addressing a public meeting held in connection with the joining of a potential electable candidate, Mian Rashid Ali Shah, his family and associates in PPP at district Nowshera on Sunday, he said that no doubt they were part of the present coalition government, but not part of any political alliance.

Others who addressed on the occasion included acting provincial president PPP KP Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, president PPP Peshawar Division, Liaquat Shabab, Gohar Inqilabi, Shah Zulqarnain and Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel.

The PPP secretary general said that the party had its own manifesto, which was given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the general elections of 1970 standing on three slogans of Roti, Kapra aur Makan that were representing the feelings of workers and deprived classes of the society.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari accused the PTI chief of "exploiting Pakhtuns" and neither fulfilled the promise of the provision of 10 million employment nor the construction of 5 million houses.

He held the previous government of Imran Khan responsible for the prevailing price hike in the country. Mr Bukhari, who is also former Chairman Senate recalled the performance of the PPP government during the period of 2008-2013 when the country was self-sufficient in wheat production.

He said that by passing the 18th constitutional amendment, the PPP government not only increased the resources of the small provinces in the Federal divisible pool rather also gave the identity to the province by renaming it as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, he said that the then Asif Ali Zardari led PPP government had given the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award after a long time and changed the criteria for distribution of the federal divisible pool of the national resources to increase the shares of the small provinces.

He said that before the NFC Award, the criteria of the distribution of national resources was only on the basis of population, but the PPP government distributed the national resources on the basis of population, poverty and area, which increased the share of the provinces, which benefited small provinces to a larger extent.

He said that PPP as the representative of the working and middle class had increased the salaries of government employees by 150% and the pension of the retired employees by 100%.

Therefore, he urged government employees and representatives of the government to vote and expressed trust in PPP to give them an opportunity to serve the nation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Vote Rashid Alliance Price Nowshera Sunday Family All Government Wheat Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

44 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leade ..

Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leadership, Dubai is steadily reinf ..

2 hours ago
 Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security ..

Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security and safety record over four y ..

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed by Dubai Sports Council for s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.