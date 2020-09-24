UrduPoint.com
PPP To Contest GB Poll On Basis Of 2018 Manifesto: Bilawal

Thu 24th September 2020

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said his party would contest the Gilgit-Baltistan elections on the basis of 2018 manifesto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said his party would contest the Gilgit-Baltistan elections on the basis of 2018 manifesto.

Bilawal, in a tweet, said it was time that the dreams of GB people should come true. The PPP in its 2018 manifesto had promised to give more rights to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said first time PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had introduced reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan in 1974 and abolished FCR and Rajshahi from the region. It was given the first legal framework order in 1994 by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

President Asif Ali Zardari named the region as Gilgit-Baltistan in 2009 and empowered its assembly, he added.

He stressed the need for reforms to hold transparent elections in GB.

