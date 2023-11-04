PPP to contest general election with full preparations :Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) PPP Information Secretary and former Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi has said "PPP welcomes the announcement of election date on Supreme court intervention".

He said that Pakistan People's Party has been calling for holding timely elections, and as now the ECP announced the date, PPP would contest the general elections with full preparation.

He expressed these views during a conversation with the divisional senior vice president of the party, Sardar Malik Iqbal Khan Esar. He said that the People's Party will bring its candidates in all the Constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan and will fight the elections vigorously.

We want all the political parties to agree on the Charter of Democracy for transparent elections and sustainable real stable democratic system in the country.

He said that this time if the selection process is adopted instead of transparent elections, the nation will not accept it because now there is a majority of young people who are conscious and they will not accept the selection.

Kundi said instead of experiencing the selection again and again, they will have to come to the election. It is only the people’s choice whom they choose and whom they reject, he added.