PPP To Contest In AJK Polls: Faryal Talpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

PPP to contest in AJK polls: Faryal Talpur

Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Faryal Talpur Saturday said that PPP will contest in Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections with full force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party central leader Faryal Talpur Saturday said that PPP will contest in Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections with full force.

Addressing the party board meeting here, she claimed that Bilawal Bhutto was an effective voice of Kashmiris.

The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, General Secretary Chaudhry Yasin, former Prime Minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Javed Ayub and others.

The PPP parliamentary board today interviewed the candidates belonging to Poonch Division.

More Stories From Pakistan

