RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was committed to continuing the vision and mission of their leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with the pledge to promote democracy in the country.

Addressing the 70th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here, he said Benazir Bhutto is alive in the hearts of people and her services rendered for the poor people would be remembered.

Even the worst political opponents of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto praised their vision which was a glowing tribute for both leaders, he said adding that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had a close association with every party worker.

He said that PPP always strived for the uplift of poor segments of the society and that was why terrorists assassinated her but she is still alive in the hearts of people.

Kaira said that the farmers were prosperous and there were job opportunities in abundance during the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed's regime.

He categorically stated that PPP always made decisions in the largest national interest and believed in the politics of reconciliation and the credit goes to Asif Ali Zardari who brought all the political parties to the dialogue table to steer the country out of a political quagmire.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also following BB's vision for the supremacy of law and strengthening of democracy, he said and expressed confidence that PPP would win the next general elections with an overwhelming majority and Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari will be the next prime minister.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Benazir Bhutto's daughters would also come in politics, you will see their ability. People's Party workers will have to come out of their homes in the coming general elections.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari brought together all the political parties. He is a visionary leader, adding that he is the champion of democracy. It is difficult to fight with Zardari on the issue of principles.

State Minister Sardar Saleem Haider also addressed the event and paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said that his doors were open for every PPP worker.

Later, the minister expressed his deep sorrow over the drowning of Pakistanis in the tragic sinking of a boat in Greece and express sympathies with grieved families.