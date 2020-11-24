UrduPoint.com
PPP To Continue Its Struggle For Empowering Women: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said his party would continue its struggle to protect women against crimes and provide equal opportunities to them in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said his party would continue its struggle to protect women against crimes and provide equal opportunities to them in the society.

Bilawal Bhutto, in his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women being observed on Wednesday (November 25), said women were the backbone of any civilised society and their contribution to its betterment could not be ignored.

He claimed that the PPP was the architect of women empowerment in the country and it would continue its efforts to ensure women protection and give them equal opportunities in the society.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence against women in the country.

He said the PPP governments had carried out legislations to protect and promote equal rights for women and their empowerment, and their equal standing in the society.

He said a lot had still to be done to achieve the goal.

